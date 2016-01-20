© creasencesro dreamstime.com

TestEquity expands presence in Canada

TestEquity, a value-added distributor of test and measurement equipment, electronic lab and production supplies and environmental chambers, is expanding its presence in the Canadian market.

TestEquity LLC has established a Canadian subsidiary, TestEquity Inc. in Montreal, that has recently been named an authorized distributor for Keysight Canada, Tektronix Canada and Fluke Canada.



"TestEquity has been doing business in Canada for over 20 years, and we couldn't be more excited to see our activity in the country increase as we further penetrate the market," said Dan Copsey, TestEquity president and CEO.