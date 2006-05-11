Valor Shows Increased Profit

Valor Computerized Systems announces today its financial results for the first quarter of 2006, showing an increase in net profit over previous quarters.

The net profit in the first quarter of 2006 was $747 Thousand, 18% higher than the parallel quarter of the previous year, and nearly three times more than the net profit in the fourth quarter of 2005. The company generated a positive cash flow from operating activities of $3.9 Million in Q1-06.



Revenues in Q1-06 accumulated to $8.4 Million, a decrease of 4% compared to $8.7 Million in Q1-05 resulting from generation of lower revenues in Asia during the quarter.



EBIT was $571 Thousand in the first quarter of 2006 – 10% more than in the first quarter of 2005, and twice as much as in the previous quarter.



The company attained a cash position of $32 Million, as compared to $28 Million in the parallel quarter of the previous year and $29 Million in the fourth quarter of 2005.



Earnings per Share (diluted) in the first quarter of 2006 were $0.04, as compared to $0.03 in the first quarter of 2005 and in Q4-05.