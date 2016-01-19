© demarco dreamstime.com

Kabel-Technik-Polska expands in Poland

Kabel-Technik-Polska has officially opened a new production facility. The company – which is part of the PKC Group – has rented the new 3'000 square-meter facility from Białogardzki Park Inwestycyjny “Invest-Park”.

The company will employ about 370 people for the new premises by the end of 2016.



Kabel-Technik-Polska has also recently signed an other lease contract with Białogard for an other production premises of 2'500 square-meters. So in total KTP will rent facilities of a combined area of 5'500 square-meters.



Construction on the second premises has already started. The premises will be completed in May 2016.