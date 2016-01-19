© pichetw dreamstime.com

It's done - Scanfil now owns Partnertech

It was back in May of 2015 when Scanfil first made its offer to acquire all the shares of Swedish EMS-provider Partnertech. And now, about eight months later, Scanfil owns 100% of the shares in the Swedish company.

Scanfil has now obtained so called advanced title to the minority shares in PartnerTech. As a result, the company has become owner of all shares in PartnerTech against providing collateral in favour of the minority shareholders as security for the purchase price under the compulsory acquisition process.