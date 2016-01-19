© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Swedish Note gets a new CEO

Swedish EMS-provider Note AB has appointed Stefan Hedelius as new President and CEO of Note. Stefan will take up his position on 7 March 2016. He is replacing Peter Laveson, who will be leaving the company.

Henrik Nygren will remain as acting President and CEO after the end of Peter Laveson’s parental leave, and will remain in this position until Stefan joins Note.



“We’re delighted to be appointing Stefan Hedelius to this position. His profit focus and broad-based experience of Swedish and international business development, company acquisitions, sales and marketing, will help us improve the services provided to our customers and increase Note’s growth rate and profitability”, commented Note’s Chairman Kristian Teär.



Stefan will be joining Note from his current position as Vice President Brand and Marketing at SAS. He was previously Vice President Marketing and Communications at Ericsson’s Support Solutions business unit. Stefan has lengthy experience with Ericsson in Austria, Brazil, Hungary, Sweden and Switzerland in leading roles with responsibility for operations, service and sales.



"I’m extremely proud that Note has shown this confidence in me and look forward to contribute to increasing customer value and profitability. I have great respect for the task ahead and find it both inspiring and important. Together, we will continue to add value for Note’s skilled professionals and strong customers", commented Stefan Hedelius.