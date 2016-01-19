© joingate dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 19, 2016
SVI buys Seidel Electronics Group
EMS-provider SVI Public Company Limited, will – via one of its subsidiaries – acquire Austrian EMS-provider Seidel Electronics Group Companies.
SVI will acquire Seidel – which has manufacturing facilities in Austria, Slovakia and Hungary – along with a minority interests in Seidel's two product design and development companies located in Austria and Slovenia
The transaction supports the expansion of SVI's business in European markets, in particular in the German-speaking regions where the company is currently under-penetrated. The acquisition brings a solid design, manufacturing and logistics platform to SVI in Austria and in cost-competitive Eastern European countries.
Seidel Electronics Group employs about 700 people at its sites in Austria, Hungary, Slovenia and Slovakia and has a turnover of EUR 90 million.
Europe has for a long time been SVI's biggest market, a market which the company has served without a European production facility – until now.
The acquisition creates synergies that provides SVI’s European customers with an option for Eastern Europe production and logistics, and Seidel’s customers now having an option for high-volume production at SVI’s Asian facilities in Thailand and Cambodia.
“Given the synergies that we anticipate both in terms of increased sales and more efficient use of our combined resources, we expect revenues of the combined company to surpass USD 400 million in the next twelve months,” concluded SVI’s CEO.
The transaction supports the expansion of SVI's business in European markets, in particular in the German-speaking regions where the company is currently under-penetrated. The acquisition brings a solid design, manufacturing and logistics platform to SVI in Austria and in cost-competitive Eastern European countries.
Seidel Electronics Group employs about 700 people at its sites in Austria, Hungary, Slovenia and Slovakia and has a turnover of EUR 90 million.
© SVI“This acquisition represents a tremendous step forward in SVI’s growth strategy,” explained SVI’s CEO Pongsak Lothongkam. “The Seidel companies are a perfect strategic fit for SVI, bringing us a very strong base in Austria and Eastern Europe from which to serve our customers. Seidel’s customer base in German-speaking Europe is 100% additive to SVI’s strong market position in Scandinavia, and Seidel brings into the SVI group advanced engineering and systems integration skills in Austria and low-cost production sites in Slovakia and Hungary.”
Europe has for a long time been SVI's biggest market, a market which the company has served without a European production facility – until now.
The acquisition creates synergies that provides SVI’s European customers with an option for Eastern Europe production and logistics, and Seidel’s customers now having an option for high-volume production at SVI’s Asian facilities in Thailand and Cambodia.
“Given the synergies that we anticipate both in terms of increased sales and more efficient use of our combined resources, we expect revenues of the combined company to surpass USD 400 million in the next twelve months,” concluded SVI’s CEO.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments