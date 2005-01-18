Future for Cellular Terminals looks good

The global cellular handset market continues to grow at breakneck speed with worldwide subscribers forecast to be around 650 million subscribers by year’s end, up from 500 million at the end of 2003.

As the market matures an increasing number of handsets are being equipped with advanced features that take advantage of the next generation technologies. The market is seeing the rise of the smartphone terminal in earnest. Based on a recently published report, The Worldwide Cellular Terminal Market, 6th Edition, IMS Research is forecasting that the growth in smartphones will begin to accelerate in 2005, and that by 2009, the market will represent 175 million smartphones per annum. This represents 22% of all handsets up from 4% in 2004.