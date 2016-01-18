© sysgo

Siemens chooses PikeOS Hypervisor for electric cars

Siemens has chosen the PikeOS Hypervisor for its new electronics and software platform for electric cars.

As seen in aviation technology, standardized hardware and software modules provide the basis for a unified computing architecture that can replace function-specific controller modules (ECUs). The PikeOS Hypervisor serves as the backbone of the software architecture. As a virtualization platform with hard real-time characteristics, PikeOS enables a predefined set of functions according to the plug-and-play principle. The first customer to make use of these advantages is Deutsche Post subsidiary StreetScooter from Aachen.



Siemens CT NTF RACE is developing the electronic architecture for electric cars made by StreetScooter – a 100-percent subsidiary of Deutsche Post, which produces electric vehicles for delivery on behalf of its parent company, as well as for other customers. The unified platform consists of standardized hardware and the PikeOS Hypervisor, which enables an individual set of software functions.



“Individualisation is an important trend in automobile production,” explains Dr. Christian Buckl, Software Development Manager at Siemens CT NTF RACE. “PikeOS, certifiable according to the automotive electronics safety standard ISO 26262, is the ideal solution for us. Using the Hypervisor allows us to be very flexible in the functional composition of our platform. We enable our customers to quickly and efficiently implement innovative functions via software, even in the after sales market, as well as to meet the highest safety requirements.”