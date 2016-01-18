© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Lacroix teams up with MicroEJ

Lacroix Electronics and MicroEJ have entered into a partnership to accelerate the development and production of IoT devices and embedded electronic products for the European market.

This partnership enables Lacroix Electronics to offer its services and its electronic assembly production resources for the design and production of “turn-key” electronic assemblies using MicroEJ software technologies for customers which want to subcontract all or part of their projects.



This partnership aims to offer customers the means of saving time and cost in the development and production of their products, particularly for the R&D software part, which represents an increasing share of investments and innovation, and for the production costs of materials (Bill of Materials).



“This partnership enables our customers to access an efficient and affordable technology for their professional electronic products in the home automation, medical and industrial market segments. As Lacroix Electronics offers complete industrialisation, our customers can focus on their final application, enhancing their professional expertise” explained Mr. Stéphane Klajzyngier, Managing Director of Lacroix Electronics.