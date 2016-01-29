Plug-in Cars with self-driving capability the new 'Hot'

© wellphotos dreamstime.com

Automotive technology has been a growing highlight of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the past few years, and this year is no exception.

There are two major takeaways from the automotive technology exhibitions at this year’s CES:

Bars are raised for displays and computer processors used in vehicles as international auto companies make steady progress on self-driving cars

New vehicle startup companies make a splash with models that integrate plug-in vehicles with self-driving technology