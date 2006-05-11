T-Systems buys equipment from Factum Electronics

T-Systems, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, has chosen Factum Electronics as supplier of broadcasting systems for Mobile TV in Germany.

The services, which are the first commercial T-DMB broadcasts of mobile TV in Europe, will be launched in time for the FIFA World Cup, thereby making this summer's football games available to viewers on the move.



“The order from T-Systems is a break-through for commercial T-DMB in Europe. Once again we have been awarded a very prestigious contract. It is worth noting that T-DMB is technically the most mature way of broadcasting TV to mobile devices”, says Hans Runesten, Chairman, Factum Electronics AB, and CEO, Effnet Holding AB.



The equipment ordered consists of audio encoders, data broadcasting servers, video gateways, multiplexers, and redundancy switches. A package of training and software development tools is also included in the order.



Factum Electronics AB is the leading DAB/DMB system provider of state-of-the-art broadcasting systems to large national broadcasters, network operators and commercial radio stations. “"DAB/DMB by Factum" is an established concept for user-friendly and flexible systems. Factum is not only offering the solutions to digital challenges, we are setting the standards and are leading the way for the new kind of broadcasting”, concludes Kenneth Lundgren, Managing Director, Factum Electronics.