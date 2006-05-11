Electronics Production | May 11, 2006
T-Systems buys equipment from Factum Electronics
T-Systems, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, has chosen Factum Electronics as supplier of broadcasting systems for Mobile TV in Germany.
The services, which are the first commercial T-DMB broadcasts of mobile TV in Europe, will be launched in time for the FIFA World Cup, thereby making this summer's football games available to viewers on the move.
“The order from T-Systems is a break-through for commercial T-DMB in Europe. Once again we have been awarded a very prestigious contract. It is worth noting that T-DMB is technically the most mature way of broadcasting TV to mobile devices”, says Hans Runesten, Chairman, Factum Electronics AB, and CEO, Effnet Holding AB.
The equipment ordered consists of audio encoders, data broadcasting servers, video gateways, multiplexers, and redundancy switches. A package of training and software development tools is also included in the order.
Factum Electronics AB is the leading DAB/DMB system provider of state-of-the-art broadcasting systems to large national broadcasters, network operators and commercial radio stations. “"DAB/DMB by Factum" is an established concept for user-friendly and flexible systems. Factum is not only offering the solutions to digital challenges, we are setting the standards and are leading the way for the new kind of broadcasting”, concludes Kenneth Lundgren, Managing Director, Factum Electronics.
“The order from T-Systems is a break-through for commercial T-DMB in Europe. Once again we have been awarded a very prestigious contract. It is worth noting that T-DMB is technically the most mature way of broadcasting TV to mobile devices”, says Hans Runesten, Chairman, Factum Electronics AB, and CEO, Effnet Holding AB.
The equipment ordered consists of audio encoders, data broadcasting servers, video gateways, multiplexers, and redundancy switches. A package of training and software development tools is also included in the order.
Factum Electronics AB is the leading DAB/DMB system provider of state-of-the-art broadcasting systems to large national broadcasters, network operators and commercial radio stations. “"DAB/DMB by Factum" is an established concept for user-friendly and flexible systems. Factum is not only offering the solutions to digital challenges, we are setting the standards and are leading the way for the new kind of broadcasting”, concludes Kenneth Lundgren, Managing Director, Factum Electronics.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments