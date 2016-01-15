© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Lab Circuits updates with new machinery

Lab Circuits modernises its multi-layer department with the incorporation of the new Pluritec Inspecta Combo X-ray drilling and display unit coupled with a new Shoda Techtron flash cutting and perimeter polishing unit.

The incorporation of the new cutting-edge X-ray drilling and display system allows the company to process panels based on different reference target systems, increasing precision in the drilling of tooling-holes.



The new acquisition of the Shoda Techtron unit will provide greater flexibility and precision in the machining of the panel after multilayer pressing.



Xavier Angel, technical director of Lab Circuits, confirms that "the new x-ray display and distortion compensation capabilities of the Inspecta unit will undoubtedly allow us to undertake new challenges in terms of the number of layers or technologies of Rigiflex circuits. The combination of the Inspecta references with the newly acquired drilling units equipped with CCD cameras, represent a decisive step forward in solving the most demanding technological requirements”.