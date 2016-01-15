© kevin chesson dreamstime.com

RUAG delivers 10 “missim” testing units to the German Bundeswehr

RUAG has delivered ten “missim” testing units to the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) as part of a comprehensive agreement for self-protection systems.

The partnership between RUAG Aviation and the Bundeswehr goes back several years, culminating in a major contract for ten “missim” threat simulator units. The “missim” testing units have now been delivered on time by RUAG Aviation’s competence centre, Aviation Products. The agreement was signed by BAAINBw after an extensive analysis and an exhaustive negotiation process subsequent to the selection of RUAG Aviation and its innovative “missim” testing solution.



Before signing the contract, RUAG Aviation performed a number of demonstrations and system tests for the project managers at BAAINBw to show the compatibility of the new system with the Tornado's existing equipment. "A key advantage of RUAG Aviation's solution is that it can also be easily aligned with even older systems and sensors. The lightweight, compact “missim” testing unit is a perfect fit for any platform and can be combat-ready in no time at all, thus making it particularly suitable for deployment in demanding and fast-changing circumstances. The built-in memory can also be completely erased within a matter of seconds after use, so users can rest assured that their customised threat scenarios remain inviolate and have absolute confidentiality," stated Daniel Sulzer, Team Leader Marketing, Sales & Product Management Aviation Products at RUAG Aviation, on the topic.



RUAG Aviation will also be providing full life cycle support for “missim”, including training, maintenance, performance analysis, calibration and recalibration, and looks forward to continuing its long-standing and successful relationship with BAAINBw in the future.