Layoffs awaits at GoPro as the company reallocates its resources

Over the past two years, GoPro's headcount has grown by more than 50% annually, to more than 1'500 employees at the end of 2015 – and now its looks like its going the other way.

The company states that it will implement a reduction of its workforce, which will result in a 7% reduction of employees, in order to better align its resources to key growth initiatives.



The Company estimates that there will occur approximately USD 5 million to USD 10 million of restructuring expenses in the first quarter of 2016, substantially all of which will be severance costs.