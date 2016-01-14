© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | January 14, 2016
Analog market to reach $56.5 billion in 2020
Analog ICs are critical to nearly all electronic devices. The world electronics market will consume over 121 billion analog ICs in 2015. This translates to several analog ICs per electronic device, according to Semico.
Research and consulting company Semico says that analog ICs have experienced stronger than average growth over the last several years as the mobility product segment grew at double digit rates. These products have a higher than average analog content, thus growth has exceeded the overall semiconductor market. However, this appears to be changing as the markets for end applications like smartphones and tablets are now growing at a slower rate as these markets saturate and replacements become the growth driver.
"The Internet of Things presents a great growth potential for analog and sensors, but large volumes for that market are still a few years away," said Jim Feldhan, president of Semico Research. "Consequently, we are seeing an inflection point in the analog market. Over the next 5 years, analog sales growth will slow to a CAGR of 4.4% in dollar terms and 5.3% in unit terms."
Many of these products are made on older process technologies and account for 41.3% of total analog revenues.
