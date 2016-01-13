© vladek dreamstime.com

Orbotech to supply 7 UV laser drilling systems to Japanese manufacturer

Orbotech has received an order for seven Emerald UV Laser Drilling systems from a Japanese manufacturer of ceramic-based electronic components and solutions.

This customer, which produces a range of components used in applications including mobile phones, home appliances, automotive systems and healthcare devices, will utilize Orbotech’s Emerald systems to drill smaller, high-quality “via” openings in multi-layer ceramic-based IC substrates for next-generation applications.



“The worldwide demand for smaller and sleeker electronic devices with higher performance capacity continues to increase” commented Yair Alcobi, President, Orbotech Asia East. “Orbotech’s solutions enable manufacturers to develop next-generation electronic devices in smaller form factors, and offer exceedingly high accuracy with very attractive cost of ownership. This customer’s follow-on order for additional Emerald systems validate the effectiveness of this cutting edge solution and affirms our successful collaboration in providing optimal production tools to meet customers’ needs.”