© yamaha

Alpha goes with Yamaha printer for key laboratory facility

Alpha Metals, a company working in the development, manufacturing and sales of electronic materials used in the electronic assembly process, has chosen the Yamaha YCP10 High-Performance Compact Printer for its key laboratory facility in New Jersey.

“The evaluation included the use of an advanced Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) system,” states George Babka, Sales General Manager for the SMT Business Group of Yamaha Motor IM America, Inc. “The YCP10 demonstrated a high degree of consistency in the print from edge to edge, and the adjustable squeegee angle feature made a significant impact on aperture fill not only with solder paste but with new materials using our unique 3-S print head. This feature allowed for easy adjustment of the squeegee angle for optimum results with both paste and experimental materials. This will allow users to benchmark printing parameters for squeegee angle for best results going forward.”



The YCP10 features a controllable operation system and is supplied standard with a touch panel. A wide range of optional features includes a remaining solder detection function that monitors the remaining solder on the stencil to enhance printing quality, and a printing inspection function that carries out minute and effective solder printing inspections using a purpose-designed high-performance optical camera.