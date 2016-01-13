© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

ebm-papst acquires electronics specialist Ikor

The ebm-papst Group has acquired a majority shareholding in Spanish electronics specialist Ikor on 1 January 2016.

In doing so, the German technology company is boosting its competence in the field of developing and manufacturing electronics. Moreover, the acquisition is set to strengthen its position in North America and China, thanks to Ikor, who, has production sites in China, Mexico and Spain.



“For us as system supplier, acquiring the electronics specialist Ikor means that our technology expertise and know-how is enhanced and boosted even further”, explains Rainer Hundsdörfer, chairman of the ebm-papst Group management. “The additional production capacities especially in China and Mexico lead us to expect new market potential and thus further growth”.



Ikor chairman Miguel Angel Sierra: “Under the ebm-papst umbrella, we shall be expanding and increasing our technological leadership even further. The access to the global market coming with it opens up new opportunities to enhance our growth plans.”



Prior to the transaction, the two companies were already cooperating. The transaction price has not been made public.