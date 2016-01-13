© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com

MC Assembly expands manufacturing operations in Massachusetts

MC Assembly, a Florida-based EMS provider, is expanding its manufacturing presence within Billerica, Massachusetts’ high technology business hub.

The move almost doubles the company’s manufacturing presence in Billerica. The new facility offers the company 58'000-square-foot of space



“This capacity expansion will allow us to achieve our growth objectives with both our existing customer base as well as our targeted new clients,” Kulp said. “Coupled with the extensive capital equipment investments we continue to make in the Northeast, we believe we have a compelling manufacturing option for our clients.”



MC Assembly CEO and President George Moore said it was important to the company to expand its manufacturing base without disrupting the day-to-day business of the companies and vendors it serves. He said the seamless transition was a testament to the quality of MC Assembly’s employees.



“Our value proposition and corporate platform sales offerings are some of the strongest in the mid-tier EMS space,” Moore said. “MC Assembly’s commitment to offer our Northeastern stakeholders the best possible work environment and our customers a world-class manufacturing solution as we have constructed in Billerica, suggests we will have a very long future in this area of the country.”