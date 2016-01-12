© isola

Former Altera executive to lead Isola

Isola Group has appointed Jeff Waters as president and CEO, effective immediately. Waters succeeds interim CEO Jeffery McCreary who took over the reins after Ray Sharpe’s retirement in August 2015.

Waters has held senior leadership positions at Altera, Texas Instruments and National Semiconductor. As senior vice president and general manager of Altera’s business units, he was responsible for USD 1.7 billion in revenue across the company’s product lines, including development of high growth data center and automotive markets.