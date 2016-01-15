Ed Smith Senior VP for Avnet's global Embedded business

© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Concurrent with Avnet's new fiscal year, Ed Smith will assume a global embedded leadership role full-time. In his new role, Smith will continue reporting directly to Gerry Fay, president, Avnet Electronics Marketing, worldwide. In his new, role Smith will be responsible for Avnet's global embedded strategy and growth plans. Smith will continue to lead the EM Americas region until the conclusion of Avnet's fiscal year 2016. A new EM Americas leader will be announced in the next 60 says, ensuring a smooth and successful transition of responsibilities."Today, Avnet maintains a leadership position in embedded solutions - and we intend to extend that position," said Gerry Fay, president, Avnet Electronics Marketing, worldwide. "With the emergence of IoT, cloud computing and big data analytics, the traditional embedded business is being transformed in new and exciting ways. From edge to enterprise, our customers are coming to Avnet for a total solutions approach. Given the size and scale of our global embedded business - and the opportunity to better serve the market - the need for dedicated senior leadership is upon us. With more than 25 years of electronics industry experience, I am confident Ed will successfully guide us as we capitalize on the multiple opportunities being created in this space."