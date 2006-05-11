Kitron's CEO will leave the company

Based on different views on the company's future strategy, CEO Jan T. Jørgensen and the board of directors have reached an agreement by which Mr. Jørgensen will leave the company medio May 2006.

"Kitron has a very competent work force producing some of the best products in the market, and recent assignments of new contracts make me confident that the company will prosper", says Mr. Jørgensen.



Kitron's CFO, Morten Jurs, has resigned and will pursue new opportunities outside the company. Mr. Jurs will leave the company during third quarter 2006.

