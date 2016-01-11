© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Cobham revives $35 million order from Harris Corporation

Cobham recently received a series of orders from Harris Corporation for RF microelectronics that support an Electronic Warfare program valued at approximately USD 35 million.

The work will be performed by the San Jose and San Diego locations of Cobham Microelectronic Solutions, a business unit of the Cobham Advanced Electronics Solutions sector.



"By leveraging our deep expertise in radio frequency (RF) technologies, we are able to provide our customers with high levels of technical performance in demanding environments," said Andy Graven, senior vice president and general manager of Cobham Microelectronic Solutions. "We are especially proud of our track record of on-time deliveries and solid program execution. Our assembly, inspection, and test automation processes enable us to deliver electronics with a very high level of reliability."



Harris Corporation's Electronic Warfare program provides self-protection capability against surface-to-air and air-to-air radar guided threats by detecting, identifying and managing electronic countermeasure responses to radar threats.