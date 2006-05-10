Aeroflex chooses Terotest

NEPCON, Birmingham UK - In a recent move to reorganise its UK-based Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) sales force, Aeroflex has appointed Terotest as its sole UK representative for its range of 4200 series in-circuit test systems.

This appointment reflects the requirements of the changing global market for manufacturing test equipment whilst retaining a strong focus on the important UK market. Aeroflex will continue to supply directly all other products within its ATE range.



Established more than 23 years ago, and based in Ashwell in Hertfordshire, Terotest has an experienced sales team and strong understanding of the ATE market. "Terotest is the perfect choice as a partner to promote our 4200 range," said Paul Hill, ATE Director at Aeroflex, "We are confident that this agreement will effectively maintain our status as a leading supplier of ATE to the UK market."



The 4200 series Advanced Manufacturing Test System is the flagship of Aeroflex's ATE range. The 4250 is the latest version offering a compact small-footprint design that can be equipped with a maximum of 2048 pure (non-multiplexed) test points. It offers fast and efficient testing of a wide range of printed circuit boards using analog and digital in-circuit, boundary scan and functional techniques. With a test speed second to none, it offers a throughput capability that is guaranteed to generate cost savings in a manufacturing environment.