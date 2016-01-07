© ginasanders dreamstime.com

Nvidia 'super computer' driving Volvos

Volvo Cars will use the NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2 deep learning- based computing engine to power a fleet of 100 Volvo XC90 SUVs starting to hit the road next year in the Swedish carmaker’s Drive Me autonomous-car pilot program.

Autonomous technology is an important contributor to Volvo's Vision 2020 -- its guiding principles for creating safer vehicles.



"Our vision is that no one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo by the year 2020," said Marcus Rothoff, director of the Autonomous Driving Program at Volvo Cars. "NVIDIA's high-performance and responsive automotive platform is an important step towards our vision and perfect for our autonomous drive program and the Drive Me project."



Volvo's Drive Me autonomous pilot program will equip the luxury cars with the NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2 engine, which uses deep learning to navigate the complexities of driving. The cars will operate autonomously on roads around Gothenburg, the carmaker's hometown, and semi-autonomously elsewhere.



"Volvo's Drive Me project is the ideal application of our DRIVE PX 2 engine and deep learning," said Rob Csongor, vice president and general manager of Automotive at NVIDIA. "We are bringing years of work by thousands of NVIDIA engineers to help Volvo achieve its safety goals and move self-driving cars from Gothenburg to the rest of the globe."



The NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2 engine enables cars to utilize deep learning -- a form of artificial intelligence -- to recognize objects in their environment, anticipate potential threats and navigate safely. With 8 teraflops of processing power -- equivalent to 150 MacBook Pros -- it processes data from multiple sensors in real time, providing 360-degree detection of lanes, vehicles, pedestrians, signs and more, to enable a variety of autopilot functions.