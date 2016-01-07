© evertiq

Ellsworth Adhesives Europe earns AS9120 Certification

Ellsworth Adhesives Europe has been awarded AS9120 accreditation, the AS 9120 an international quality management standard specifically written by the aerospace industry to improve quality and ensure the integrity of supplies to its industry.

Ellsworth Adhesives already supplies to the aerospace industry – both directly and indirectly – and by obtaining AS9120 certification it is keen to build its market share in this sector.



Reflecting on the company’s recent achievement, Managing Director John Henderson commented “We are delighted to be awarded with the AS9120 certification. This represents a huge leap forward for Ellsworth Adhesives Europe as we seek to grow our business and customer base year on year, and brings us into line with our sister company Ellsworth Speciality Chemical Distribution in the USA which is also ISO 9120 accredited.”