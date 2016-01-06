© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com Analysis | January 06, 2016
TrendForce says falling PV costs will spur demand
The latest analysis from EnergyTrend, a division of TrendForce, finds that prices of photovoltaic (PV) systems are in a steady decline.
In the U.S., for example, the average installed cost of utility-scale PV systems was at USD 1.38/W in the third quarter of 2015 compared with USD 1.66/W in the same quarter of 2014, representing a 17% year-on-year drop. As PV-generated electricity reaches grid parity in more places worldwide, the market is also entering an expansionary phase with a growing number of utility-scale projects taking place. Based on EnergyTrend’s recent survey on the emerging markets, the respective installed capacities of India, Chile and the Philippines between the start of 2015 and now are respectively estimated at 827MW, 750MW and 134MW. These countries enjoyed substantial installation growth during the past year. EnergyTrend thus expects upward revisions of these figures later on as more data for 2015 are released and tallied.
EnergyTrend analyst Patrick Lin pointed out that the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of each regional market is determined by daylight hours, labor costs, subsidies and prices of PV modules after taxes. For example, some utility-scale systems in India have a LCOE of around USD 0.08/kWh because the country enjoys long daylight hours, low labor costs and low module prices. EnergyTrend believes the average installed cost of utility-scale systems worldwide could fall by another 15% year on year by the end of 2017, and the drop in the installed cost could also lower the LCOE of PV energy in some regional markets to USD 0.07/kWh and under. In this scenario, the LCOE of utility-scale PV systems in general would be close to that of coal-fired power plants and below that of natural gas power plants. In sum, PV demand continues to grow, and the share of renewable energies in power generation worldwide is expected to expand in the future.
Looking to 2016, Lin added that policies in major markets including the U.S., China and India will cause a gradual decline in module prices. The fall of module prices will also coincide with the price decline of inverters and other related consumables. The average installed cost of PV system therefore will drop to around USD 1.15/W, and the 2016 market in general will see a resurgence in demand. Moreover, conversion efficiency rates of PV cells continue to improve. In the second half of 2016, mainstream multi-Si products are expected to achieve a power output of 265W, while their mono-Si counterparts will be reaching 275~280W. Consequently, the ongoing rise in efficiency will progressively push down the LCOE of PV energy. For the 2016~2017 period, EnergyTrend anticipates demand growth to return in regions with abundant sunlight, such as India, Southeast Asia and Central and South American countries.
EnergyTrend analyst Patrick Lin pointed out that the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of each regional market is determined by daylight hours, labor costs, subsidies and prices of PV modules after taxes. For example, some utility-scale systems in India have a LCOE of around USD 0.08/kWh because the country enjoys long daylight hours, low labor costs and low module prices. EnergyTrend believes the average installed cost of utility-scale systems worldwide could fall by another 15% year on year by the end of 2017, and the drop in the installed cost could also lower the LCOE of PV energy in some regional markets to USD 0.07/kWh and under. In this scenario, the LCOE of utility-scale PV systems in general would be close to that of coal-fired power plants and below that of natural gas power plants. In sum, PV demand continues to grow, and the share of renewable energies in power generation worldwide is expected to expand in the future.
Looking to 2016, Lin added that policies in major markets including the U.S., China and India will cause a gradual decline in module prices. The fall of module prices will also coincide with the price decline of inverters and other related consumables. The average installed cost of PV system therefore will drop to around USD 1.15/W, and the 2016 market in general will see a resurgence in demand. Moreover, conversion efficiency rates of PV cells continue to improve. In the second half of 2016, mainstream multi-Si products are expected to achieve a power output of 265W, while their mono-Si counterparts will be reaching 275~280W. Consequently, the ongoing rise in efficiency will progressively push down the LCOE of PV energy. For the 2016~2017 period, EnergyTrend anticipates demand growth to return in regions with abundant sunlight, such as India, Southeast Asia and Central and South American countries.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments