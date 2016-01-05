© roza dreamstime.com

Aspocomp lowers its profit forecast

Aspocomp is lowering its profit forecast for 2015 due to the weaker order intake during the end of the year.

Order intake slowed down significantly in the second half of December. Consequently, at the turn of the year the value of work in process and the finished product inventory fell more than foreseen. The 2015 operating result excluding non-recurring items is expected to amount to approximately EUR -0.9 million and the 2015 net sales to approximately EUR 17.5 million.



In its previous outlook (from August, 2015) Aspocomp estimated that its net sales in 2015 would be between EUR 18 and 20 million and operating profit excluding non-recurring items between EUR -0.7 and 0.5 million.