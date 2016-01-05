© kentoh dreamstime.com

Panasonic Healthcare completes acquisition of diabetes care business from Bayer

Panasonic Healthcare’s has completed its acquisition of Bayer AG’s Diabetes Care business. The total consideration for the transaction is around EUR 1 billion.

The acquired Diabetes Care business will operate as a stand-alone company named Ascensia Diabetes Care that will provide high-quality solutions and precision tools to serve the needs of people with diabetes. Together Ascensia Diabetes Care and Panasonic Healthcare will develop, manufacture, market and sell blood glucose monitoring meters and strips for people with diabetes in more than 125 countries.



Hidehito Kotani, President of Panasonic Healthcare said, “Our goal is to ensure high-quality technologies and diabetes care solutions are available to all patients who need them. Bringing together Panasonic Healthcare and Ascensia Diabetes Care will significantly help to achieve this goal. Together with KKR, the companies will be able to serve more patients in more places across the globe with world-class products. We greatly look forward to expanding this business and innovating new solutions at this integral point in the diabetes care industry.”



Michael Kloss, Chief Executive Officer of Ascensia Diabetes Care, added, “We are excited to launch as Ascensia Diabetes Care and continue to be a trustworthy provider of reliable, high-performance solutions that could make a positive, daily difference for people with diabetes. This is a unique and exciting opportunity for us to expand our business and better serve our patients, customers and partners worldwide. Panasonic Healthcare has been a pioneer in the development of key diabetes care products, and we are thrilled to work together with them to introduce new and innovative technologies that enhance the lives of patients living with diabetes. We are focused on moving forward into an exciting future and continuing to play a leading role in the diabetes care industry.”