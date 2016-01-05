© US Air Force

BAE to develop electronic warfare Suite for US Air Force C-130J

BAE Systems has been selected by the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to develop a new electronic warfare system for the fleet of C-130J aircraft.

The contract, worth more than USD 20 million, is the first phase of a multi-phase program to upgrade aircraft system survivability and the capability to detect, identify, locate, deny, degrade, disrupt, and defeat threat systems in operational significant environments. The life cycle value of the contract is expected to exceed USD 400 million.



The system aims to significantly enhance the electronic threat protection capability of the C-130J, increasing the aircraft’s ability to detect and defeat both surface and airborne threats in signal-dense and highly contested environments.



“This award is a significant milestone as it not only builds on our strong electronic warfare legacy, but also extends our proven electronic warfare capability to a large platform aircraft,” said Brian Walters, vice president and general manager of Electronic Combat Solutions at BAE Systems. “Our all-digital RFCM system will ensure the mission-critical C-130J fleet remains capable and protected in the harshest environments.”



Designed to be integrated into both the MC-130J Commando II and the AC-130J Ghostrider aircraft, the RFCM system will support the varied and critical missions of Special Operation Forces. These missions include the use of C-130Js for armed over-watch and refueling of helicopters in denied territories, and for close air support and interdiction missions in the most sensitive and hostile of territories.



Under the terms of the contract, BAE Systems will provide product development and platform integration work over the next 12 months.