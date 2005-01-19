Samsung invests despite profit decline

Samsung´s net profit dipped 32 percent to $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter 2004. Despite that Samsung Electronics prepares investments on advanced LCD and chip-making facilities in 2005.

About $5.7 billion will be invested in its system LSI and memory plants and an amount of about $5.1 billion will also be spent on R&D.



However the profit over year rose by 81% to $9.5 billion accelerated by 32 percent increasing sales where its LCD business acted as locomotive. Semiconductors was the next best business area.