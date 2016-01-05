© faraday future

Faraday Future unveiled a Batmobile

Faraday Future, the electric car company that sprung out of Tesla, has just unveiled its FFZERO1 concept the proprietary engineering platform on which it’s built.

The company’s first ever concept, the FFZERO1 is a high performance electric vehicle built upon FF’s Variable Platform Architecture (VPA), a modular engineering system optimized for electric vehicles, on which all future FF production vehicles will be based.



The VPA aims to enable FF to minimize production costs, deliver quality and safety, dramatically increase its speed to market, and it could support a range of vehicle types and sizes.



At the same time as the company unvelied its new concept, FF also announced a strategic cooperation with Letv that will enable it to benefit from Letv’s expertise in content and technology. The two companies will build advanced electric vehicles by bringing together resources from the following four domains: technology, automotive, internet and cloud, and entertainment content.



“What we’ve announced illustrates the strength of our team, vision, partnerships and speed. We’re a forward-thinking company focused on the future of mobility, but we also share a passion for driving and performance,” said Nick Sampson, SVP, R&D and Product Development, FF. “On our platform, electric vehicles will not only deliver on sustainability, but will be seamlessly connected and exhilarating to drive.”



These announcements come on the heels of a reveal of FF’s plans to invest USD 1 billion in the creation of a 3 million square foot state of the art, environmentally conscious manufacturing facility in North Las Vegas. The company will break ground on this phase one investment in the next few weeks, and ultimately employ 4'500 people.



But on to the actual car, what can we expect from this new electric car company and its product?



Just like future FF production models will have, the FFZERO1 Concept has a sixth sense for its drivers’ needs: featuring adaptive personalisation, transfer of custom vehicle configurations, access to live images and real time data visualisation. Faraday Future has directly integrated the smartphone into the steering column. Conceptually, this setup could enable the smartphone to serve as the interface between the vehicle and the driver in – and outside – of the car.



The FFZERO1 Concept could be fully autonomous. Featuring four motors, one at each wheel, the car is built for its use case: the track. If developed for limited production, it will have more than 1'000 horsepower and will accelerate from zero to 60 in under three seconds, with a top speed in excess of 200 miles per hour.