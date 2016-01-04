© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Chemigraphic acquires CRS Electronics

UK-based EMS provider Chemigraphic has acquired CRS Electronics Ltd, a Hertfordshire based contract manufacturing business, for an undisclosed sum.

CRS has been in the Electronic Manufacturing Services business for the last 40 years and has built up a strong base of customers. The products that CRS support range from maritime communication systems and Marine Electronics through to control systems for Rail Transport and LED lighting.



Commenting on the acquisition Chemigraphic CEO, Stephen Perkins, said today: “I am delighted to have been able to attract such a quality business as CRS Electronics and I welcome Colin, his customers and his team into the Chemigraphic Group. CRS complements our strategy to become the UK’s leader in supporting complex product and electronic systems on behalf of global OEM’s.”



CRS Electronics founder, Colin Souter, said: ”This is the right combination at the right time in CRS journey. Chemigraphic is a quality business and I feel confident that my customers will have a good home”. Colin will stay on with the combined business.