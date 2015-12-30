© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Lagercrantz acquires Nikodan Conveyor Systems A/S

Swedish Lagercrantz Group has acquired 80 percent of the shares of the Danish company Nikodan Conveyor Systems A/S.

Nikodan develops, sells and manufactures belt conveyors and other product handling solutions. End customers are found amongst industrial companies, for example in the food and the pharmaceutical industries. The company has its operations in Jutland, Denmak. Nikodan generates annual sales of equivalent to more than SEK 150 million (EUR 16.38 million) with good profitability.



“Lagercrantz acquires and builds businesses with leading market positions in attractive niches. Nikodan is a well-established product company and we are impressed with how management has developed the Company. We intend to give our support in their ambition to expand the business further.” says Jörgen Wigh, President and CEO of Lagercrantz Group.



Erik Videbæk CEO and co-owner of Nikodan: “The Company has had a strong development since it started 25 years ago. With Lagercrantz, I feel confident that we will be able to continue the positive development of Nikodan.”



The management of Nikodan remains the owner of 20% of the shares, including reciprocal call and put options.



Nikodan forms part of the Lagercrantz Niche Products division as from December 2015.