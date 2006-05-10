SMT & Inspection | May 10, 2006
Rockwell acquires GEPA
US based Rockwell Automation to Acquire German Change Management Software Company; GEPA mbH part of the company's long-term strategy for expanding plant-wide information software suite and third-party support and connectivity.
The acquisition of GEPA complements the company's strategy for expanding the asset management offerings within its FactoryTalk integrated production and performance suite. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Landau, Germany, GEPA has been providing its VersionWorks for Automation software application to a primarily European customer base for nearly a decade. A modular change management software program, VersionWorks helps manufacturers schedule automatic program backups from controllers and other industrial devices, document change processes required for regulatory compliance, and recover data quickly and more cost-effectively following a disaster.
"Asset and change management are critical, especially in highly regulated industries where secure, well-documented processes are required," said Kevin Roach, vice president, Rockwell Software. "Incorporating GEPA technology into our FactoryTalk asset management production discipline enables us to provide customers with comprehensive diagnostics, calibration and real-time monitoring of their production environment, easing regulatory compliance and improving plant asset utilization."
"We are excited about the opportunity to expand the functionality of change management solutions available to manufacturers," said Guenter Schunck, managing director, GEPA. "Customers will be able to see real benefits moving forward as the capabilities of our VersionWorks product are integrated into the FactoryTalk suite, and we will be able to provide even better support to our existing customers with the development resources of Rockwell Automation. The expanded capabilities across multiple automation manufacturers will be unparalleled in the industry."
Rockwell Automation, is a global provider of automation, power, control, and information solutions that help manufacturers achieve a competitive advantage in their businesses. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., U.S.A., the company employs about 21,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.
Headquartered in Landau, Germany, GEPA has been providing its VersionWorks for Automation software application to a primarily European customer base for nearly a decade. A modular change management software program, VersionWorks helps manufacturers schedule automatic program backups from controllers and other industrial devices, document change processes required for regulatory compliance, and recover data quickly and more cost-effectively following a disaster.
"Asset and change management are critical, especially in highly regulated industries where secure, well-documented processes are required," said Kevin Roach, vice president, Rockwell Software. "Incorporating GEPA technology into our FactoryTalk asset management production discipline enables us to provide customers with comprehensive diagnostics, calibration and real-time monitoring of their production environment, easing regulatory compliance and improving plant asset utilization."
"We are excited about the opportunity to expand the functionality of change management solutions available to manufacturers," said Guenter Schunck, managing director, GEPA. "Customers will be able to see real benefits moving forward as the capabilities of our VersionWorks product are integrated into the FactoryTalk suite, and we will be able to provide even better support to our existing customers with the development resources of Rockwell Automation. The expanded capabilities across multiple automation manufacturers will be unparalleled in the industry."
Rockwell Automation, is a global provider of automation, power, control, and information solutions that help manufacturers achieve a competitive advantage in their businesses. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., U.S.A., the company employs about 21,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments