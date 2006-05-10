Rockwell acquires GEPA

US based Rockwell Automation to Acquire German Change Management Software Company; GEPA mbH part of the company's long-term strategy for expanding plant-wide information software suite and third-party support and connectivity.

The acquisition of GEPA complements the company's strategy for expanding the asset management offerings within its FactoryTalk integrated production and performance suite. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Headquartered in Landau, Germany, GEPA has been providing its VersionWorks for Automation software application to a primarily European customer base for nearly a decade. A modular change management software program, VersionWorks helps manufacturers schedule automatic program backups from controllers and other industrial devices, document change processes required for regulatory compliance, and recover data quickly and more cost-effectively following a disaster.



"Asset and change management are critical, especially in highly regulated industries where secure, well-documented processes are required," said Kevin Roach, vice president, Rockwell Software. "Incorporating GEPA technology into our FactoryTalk asset management production discipline enables us to provide customers with comprehensive diagnostics, calibration and real-time monitoring of their production environment, easing regulatory compliance and improving plant asset utilization."



"We are excited about the opportunity to expand the functionality of change management solutions available to manufacturers," said Guenter Schunck, managing director, GEPA. "Customers will be able to see real benefits moving forward as the capabilities of our VersionWorks product are integrated into the FactoryTalk suite, and we will be able to provide even better support to our existing customers with the development resources of Rockwell Automation. The expanded capabilities across multiple automation manufacturers will be unparalleled in the industry."



Rockwell Automation, is a global provider of automation, power, control, and information solutions that help manufacturers achieve a competitive advantage in their businesses. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., U.S.A., the company employs about 21,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.