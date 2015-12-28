© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Elbit Systems awarded Israeli Ministry of Defense contract

Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract by the Directorate of Production and Procurement of the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD) valued at approximately USD 70 million for the supply of Electronic Warfare (EW) systems.

The systems, developed and manufactured by Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT - Elisra Ltd., to be delivered over a 5-year period, will be installed on board all types of Israeli Air Force fighter jets.



Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "We are proud to provide the Israeli Air Force, recognized as one of the world's most advanced air forces, advanced EW systems, covering the full range of fighter jets, and we trust that this win will further enhance our position as one of the world's leading EW manufacturers. The modern global air combat arena is extremely challenging, and pilots are facing many new threats. Our systems provide a solution to a wide variety of current and future threats, and we hope that other customers will follow the IMOD and the Israeli Air Force and select our EW systems."