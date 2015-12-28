© mopic _dreamstime.com

Foxconn wants Sharp

A while back reports were flying around saying that the Taiwanese EMS-giant was looking to get its hand on Sharp's LCD business. Now, it seems like an offer has been made for Sharp.

Hon Hain Precision Industry – more commonly known as Foxconn – has reportedly proposed to by the Japanese electronics manufacturer for USD 2.5 billion (JPY 300 billion), according to an RTTNews report.



Foxconn reportedly made the proposal with the condition that the Japanese company undergoes a complete management reshuffle.