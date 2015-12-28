© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

Süss MicroTec ups guidance for Q4 2015 again

The updated expected order entry value for the Süss MicroTec group in the fourth quarter of 2015 is above the expectations published November 18, 2015.

Therefore the company again increased its outlook for order entry in the fourth quarter 2015 from EUR 50 to 60 million to a value of at least EUR 65 million (prior year: EUR 44.0 million). This increase is due to the prolonged high demand for lithography solutions for advanced packaging applications.



It is currently difficult to make a reliable order entry forecast for the first quarter of 2016. This is due to the continued trend of short term customer decisions we observe at the moment. Süss MicroTec assumes that customers have pulled in orders from 2016 into 2015. Therefore the company expects order entry in the first quarter of 2016 to be clearly below the level of the fourth quarter of 2015, the company announces in an ad-hoc statement.



For the full fiscal year 2015, Süss MicroTec still expects sales to come in between EUR 135 million and EUR 145 million. EBIT is expected to be in the low single-digit million Euro range.