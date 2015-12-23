© levkr dreamstime.com

Merry Christmas!

This is not an easy year for Santa. Rain instead of snow, reindeers on a self-finding trip to the beach ... and then you are supposed to sledge-ride across the world.

Evertiq is taking a short break over the holidays, but we will keep on providing you – though in smaller bites – with industry news and we will be back to full speed on January 4, 2016. The team wishes you a Merry Christmas and a good start into 2016.