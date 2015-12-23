© otnaydur dreamstime.com

BAE Systems awarded US Air Force contract for radar support

The U.S. Air Force has awarded BAE Systems a five-year contract to provide multiple agencies with a wide range of radar support services.

The contract, for the Instrumentation Radar Support Program (IRSP), is valued at a total of USD 278.5 million and will be incrementally funded.



“Our employees average more than 20 years of experience in test range operations, maintenance, and system sustainment,” said DeEtte Gray, president of BAE Systems’ Intelligence & Security sector. “This team of experts understands the IRSP mission and how to design, develop, and deliver cutting edge instrumentation support.”



The company will provide serviceable components and subsystems for 28 test ranges with radar, telemetry, and optical tracking systems around the world. IRSP provides services across the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Energy, NASA, and at least seven foreign governments.



The work will be primarily performed at BAE Systems’ IRSP component repair facility in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and is expected to be complete by December 31, 2020. The Air Force obligated an initial USD 200,000 at the time of the award.