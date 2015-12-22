© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

Komax strengthens presence in CEE

Komax is acquiring Thonauer Group as part of a long-term succession plan. The transaction is subject to the approval of the Romanian Competition Council and likely to take retroactive effect as of 1 January 2016.

Thonauer's presence in seven countries in the fast-growing central and eastern European market makes it an ideal fit for

Komax Wire's service and distribution network, a press release states.



Thonauer Group has successfully represented Komax in these contries ever since it was founded in 1988. The current team numbers some 50 people. As well as Komax Wire's products, Thonauer also distributes products from other suppliers for

such areas as cable processing, mixing and dispensing, and EMI shielding.



Engineering capacities in Hungary will also enhance local skills in customer-specific application development, the release continues.



