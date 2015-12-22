© joegough dreamstime.com

Fire at Taiwanese PCB manufacturer

On December 21, a fire broke out at Tripod Technology's facility in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan. 25 fire trucks was sent out and it took the firefighters roughly five hours to put the fire out.

The facility is dedicated to the manufacture of PCBs for optoelectronics, notebook and memory module applications. The fire is not expected to impact any of Tripod's shipments or schedules, according to a report in DigitTimes.



The Taoyuan facility only accounts for three percent of Tripod's overall production capacity and the company's other facilities will make up for the shortfall of production caused by the fire, the report concludes.