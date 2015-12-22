Swedish drones – more than just gadgets

© intuitive aerial drone wwf aibotix

The Christmas gift of the year is said to be the robotic vacuum cleaner. I know at least a few people who would rather see a drone under the Christmas tree. But despite drones been categorised as expensive toys, they are more than just toys, they are a supermarket.





© Intuitive Aerial

© Smartplanes

© Aibotix

According to IHS the drone market – in the defence and security segment alone – will grow from the current figure of USD 6.4 billion, to USD 10.4 billion by 2024.And within defence and security, Sweden has already made a name for it self with Saab. But we do have a few other companies worth checking out.Intuitive Aerial – a company from the Swedish city of Linköping, has seen successes with their remote-controlled, flying camera system in the film-, TV- and advertisings market. Previously, we have only been able to brag about Hasselblad's trip to the moon; but now, now we can also throw in that Intuitive Aerial systems helped created the Marvel Avengers: Age of Ultron.Up north we find a company called Smartplanes. Working out of the northern city of Skellefteå, Smartplanes system is used within the fields of survey & mining, agriculture, forestry. The system has also aided the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in Tanzania by equipping game wardens with drones to protect and monitor the wildlife in Tanzania from the skies, an initiative which Evertiq is sponsoring.Then we have Swedish Hexagon, who just recently became a drone manufacture through the acquisition of German Aibotix.Aibotix – now under Hexagon rule – manufactures intelligent multicopter systems for high-efficiency aerial applications. The multi-rotor platform is designed to suit the needs of customers in the industrial inspection, aerial mapping, mining, surveying, utility and security markets.-----Images: