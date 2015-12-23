© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Mycronic receives order for a Prexision-80 mask writer

Mycronic AB has received an order for a Prexision-80 mask writer for advanced display applications from a customer in Asia. The system is scheduled to be delivered during the first quarter of 2017 at the latest.

Each mask writer is unique and individually developed to meet the specific needs and requirements of each customer. The price for a P-80 machine is in the span of USD 35-45 million depending on configuration.



“Production of evermore advanced electronics products makes photomask complexity evolve. The P-80 meets the requirements for manufacturing of the most advanced display photomasks in the most cost efficient way,” says Magnus Råberg, Sr VP and General Manager Pattern Generators, of Mycronic AB.



“This is the third order for our P-80 and demonstrates the industry need for equipment with technology to meet future demands,” Magnus Råberg concludes.