Ericsson and Apple bury the hatchet - enter agreement

Ericsson and Apple have agreed on a global patent license agreement between the two companies.

The agreement includes a cross license that covers patents relating to both companies' standard-essential patents ( GSM, UMTS and LTE cellular standards), and grants certain other patent rights. With this agreement, the companies resolves all pending patent-infringement litigation between them.



As part of the seven-year agreement, Apple will make an initial payment to Ericsson and, thereafter, will pay on-going royalties. The specific terms of the contract are confidential.



Including positive effects from the settlement, and including the ongoing IPR business with all other licensees, Ericsson estimates full year 2015 IPR revenues will amount to SEK 13-14 billion ( EUR 1.39- 1.5 billion).



This agreement ends investigations before the U.S. International Trade Commission, lawsuits pending in the US as well as lawsuits in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands.



In addition, the companies will collaborate in multiple technology areas, including the development of the next generation 5G cellular standards, the optimisation of existing wireless networks for the benefit of operators and users worldwide, and video traffic optimisation.



"We are pleased with this new agreement with Apple, which clears the way for both companies to continue to focus on bringing new technology to the global market, and opens up for more joint business opportunities in the future," said Kasim Alfalahi, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson.