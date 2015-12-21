© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Toshiba to restructure PC and TV business – laying off 30%

The Japanese company will implement a restructuring plan affecting its PC-, Visual products- and Home appliances business within the Lifestyle segment.

In addition to the restructuring measures for the company's System LSIs and Discretes in the semiconductor segment, the company has decided to pursue structural changes within its Lifestyle segment.



Through these changes the Lifestyle segment will reduce its headcount by 6'800 employees, about 30 % of its global total, by the end of March next year.



By implementing this action plan, the Japanese hopes to regain the trust of its shareholders following the accounting scandal.