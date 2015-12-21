© pichetw dreamstime.com

Bestronics adds second building – expanding capacity

Bestronics, provider of manufacturing, engineering and test services for original equipment manufacturers, has expanded its manufacturing facilities for the second time in two years, adding another building to meet the growing demand.

The company now has more than 145'000 square feet of technology-ready space with two adjacent facilities located in Silicon Valley. At the same time, Bestronics added to its executive team in operation management, along with new hires in engineering and project management roles.



“A strong manufacturing presences revitalizes the entire product development eco-system. Great software is one thing, but great hardware can make the difference in market cachet as well as in make or break cost and reliability factors,” said Bestronics President and CEO Nat Mani. “The synergy and benefits of locating manufacturing nearby as products develop and production ramps, not to mention direct accessibility to the Valley’s rich pool of talent and knowledge, are becoming self-evident through the growth of our company and others like us.”



Bestronics will use the additional facility to handle more of its customers’ finish work, specifically box builds, system level test and integration all the way through direct order fulfilment. Newly added equipment includes Panasonic SMT equipment, along with 3D X-Ray and Automatic Optical Inspection systems and other toolsets.