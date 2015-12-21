© nyul dreamstime.com

RUAG prolongs additional working hours

Due to the persistent strength of the Swiss franc, international technology group RUAG is prolonging the additional working hours introduced in 2015 in some areas up to the end of July 2016 at the latest.

All employees affected will receive a recognition bonus of CHF 100 for each month worked. Further efforts and efficiency improvements are necessary to ensure the long-term profitability of the areas affected. The extension has been negotiated together with the employee representatives and applies to all salary bands, except for trainees and nursing and pregnant employees.



Generally speaking, this extension involves a limited increase in working hours from 40 to 43 hours per week until 31 July 2016 at the latest. As a show of solidarity, employees with a management contract will see their weekly working hours increase by 3 to 45 hours per week.



It has not been possible so far to offset the competitive disadvantage with process optimizations, renegotiations with suppliers, cost-savings or other measures. Aside from the new weekly working time, all other staff conditions such as holiday entitlement, salary and regulations remain unchanged.



In January 2016 the employees affected by the additional working hours will receive a recognition bonus of CHF 100 for each month worked. If the generated EBIT exceeds the budget of the area in question, the higher of the two bonuses will be paid.



On 1 May 2015 the technology group RUAG introduced additional working hours in certain areas of the RUAG Defence division (around 590 employees) and at RUAG Environment, which specializes in the recycling of electrical and household appliances (100 employees). As an additional measure, the company also increased working hours for the highly export-oriented RUAG Ammotec division (300 employees) as of 1 August 2015. The extension of additional working hours up to 31 July 2016 at the latest now also affects the Simulation & Training area (100 employees) of the RUAG Defence division.



The additional working hours are based on Art. 57 para. 4 of the collective employment contract of the Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Industry. This allows companies to use various measures to regain their competitiveness when this has been harmed by extraordinary situations such as major exchange rate fluctuations.