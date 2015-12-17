© zf electronics uk

ZF Electronics UK facility to close

ZF Electronics UK Ltd, better known by its brand name CHERRY Industrial Solutions, is set to close its Luton facility on December 31st.

With the majority of its UK industrial switches, sensors and energy harvesting product sales made via mainstream distributors and keyboards channelled through the UK PC trade, business managers will service key accounts and large OEMs while developing new market opportunities. All commercial operations and product shipping will now be centralised at the product line HQ in Auerbach, Germany.



Michael Groom, Managing Director of ZF Electronics UK Ltd, comments: ”We would like to thank our customers for their business over the last 43 years and are doing everything we can to ensure that the change of business model will have no effect on our customer service and logistics. Maintaining a team of UK based product managers will ensure we are always available to support our customers to maximise their business growth and new product development.”