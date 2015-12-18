© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Interconics invests in new equipment through Altus Group

Altus Group has worked with Interconics to provide the the company with new capital equipment to assist in their production requirements.

David Weston, Managing Director of Interconics based near Bath in the UK, has chosen integrated surface-mount technology from Yamaha intelligent machines, all linked by YJ Link board handling equipment.



Richard Booth, Managing Director of Altus Group said: “We are delighted to be working with such a dynamic company as Interconics, their focus on pushing technology boundaries to the limits is unprecedented.”



“Having now secured the Interconics board handling business, along with offering more and more support on the Yamaha equipment, the company is very much a critical partner to Altus and we will be ensure that we continue to provide support to Interconics and that our knowledgeable team are on-hand to offer advice on systems already installed or information on products that can meet future demands,” he added.



David Weston, Managing Director of Interconics said: “Yamaha provided great engineering support on-site to help us get the best from the equipment. We were each pushing the boundaries, to discover the full potential of Yamaha’s new technology, and we learned a lot together.”